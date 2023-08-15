Portsmouth Port sets sail to solar voyage

Portsmouth International Port has finished shifting to solar power.

Managed by the city council and Custom Solar, the project added solar panels and a large battery.

The project was completed a few days ago, by upgrading the grid connection. This enhancement enabled the complete utilisation of the 1.2MW solar system, comprised of 2,660 solar panels.

Currently, solar panels give about 35% of the port’s power.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, expressed the significance of this project, stating, “It’s great to see this project switched on and using greener energy to power such an important part of Portsmouth.

“This will reduce carbon emissions by 239 tonnes, a huge step in the right direction for our net zero carbon by 2030 target.”