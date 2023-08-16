Solihull’s street smart makeover

Energy saving measures have brought a fresh lease of life to Alston Road in Solihull, as more than 60 properties on the street have undergone a transformation.

The initiative, part of a wider West Midlands campaign, aimed to slash energy bills and carbon dioxide emissions for local residents.

A mix of privately owned homes and those managed by Solihull Community Housing have been the beneficiaries of these enhancements, which include the installation of external wall insulation and loft upgrades.

These improvements are a direct result of funding secured by Solihull Council, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and Solihull Community Housing.

The focus has been on properties with an energy performance rating of D or below.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA Chair, spoke to the broader vision of retrofitting.

Mr Street said: “In Solihull, over half of the households on Alston Road are set to benefit from homes that are both warmer and cheaper to heat. This is proof of the power of taking a place-based approach to retrofit – hence the importance of our “Net Zero Neighbourhoods” initiative and why we will continue to press ahead with retrofit.”