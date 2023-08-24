Nearly 63% of homeowners eye energy fixes as new price cap looms

In the wake of anticipated changes to the government’s energy price cap, which are set to be disclosed this Friday, nearly 63% of the British public is actively weighing the option of transitioning to fixed-rate energy tariffs.

That’s according to a new survey by 100Green, which shows that a proactive 12% have already made the switch in response to recent price cap updates.

The motivations behind the shift towards fixed-rate energy tariffs are diverse, with respondents highlighting various concerns.

Nearly 66% of those surveyed indicated that their decision was driven by apprehensions about impending price hikes, seeking protection against potential uncertainty.

Almost 10% of the 1,000 survey respondents admitted to not understanding the distinctions between the standard variable tariff and fixed tariff, while 43% claimed only a partial comprehension.

Notably, nearly 15% of UK homeowners seemed unaware of the recent decline in energy prices, with another 33% acknowledging only a vague awareness of the trend.