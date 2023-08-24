ENGIE energises with US battery company acquisition

ENGIE has announced the acquisition of US-based battery storage company Broad Reach Power.

The company boasts a portfolio, encompassing 350MW of operational assets, 880MW of assets currently under construction and an additional 1.7GW of advanced-stage projects.

These projects are located in several regions across the US, including Texas, California and central states.

One of the primary motivations behind this acquisition is ENGIE’s ambition to achieve 10GW of battery capacity on a global scale by 2030.