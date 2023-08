Construction has commenced on the True North photovoltaic plant in Falls County, Texas.

Developed by Iberdrola’s subsidiary, Avangrid, the plant will generate 240MW of renewable energy.

This energy will be directed towards powering Meta‘s upcoming data centre in the region, supporting the operations of the parent company of the social network Facebook.

True North, Avangrid’s debut solar project in Texas is on track to achieve commercial operation by early 2025.