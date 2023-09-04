OVO urges ministers to drop standing charges and implement social tariff

OVO is advocating for the abolition of the standing charge and the introduction of a social tariff.

Despite the recent decrease in the energy price cap from October, the standing charge on energy bills is poised to rise.

This increase means that energy bills will be 50% higher compared to pre-crisis levels.

The standing charge, which is set to cost all households approximately £300 this year, remains a constant expense, irrespective of the amount of energy consumed.

A survey of 1,003 energy customers, commissioned by OVO indicates that over seven-in-ten people in the UK (72%) find the current standing charge unfair, with three-quarters (76%) believing that vulnerable households should not have to pay it, particularly during winter.

OVO has recommended the removal of the standing charge for the most vulnerable households through the existing Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) policy.

The energy supplier suggests that the government can utilise changes to the EPG to remove the standing charge, directing relief to the most vulnerable households.