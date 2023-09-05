UK lifts onshore wind ban

Today, the UK Government has unveiled measures aimed at expediting the approval process for onshore wind projects backed by local communities in England.

These changes aim to streamline planning rules, granting local areas more influence in determining the fate of onshore wind initiatives.

The key components of these measures involve diversifying the methods for identifying suitable locations, with increased involvement from local communities.

Additionally, the allocation of sites will be expedited by offering alternatives to the traditional local planning process.

Secretary of State for Energy Secretary and Net Zero Claire Coutinho said: “Renewables are a crucial part of our energy transition. They accounted for just 7% of our electricity generation in 2010 and almost 48% in the first quarter of this year.

“The UK is already home to the world’s four largest offshore wind farms, and we have invested and made available over £1 billion for Sizewell C – the first direct state backing of a nuclear project in over 30 years.

“Onshore wind also has a key role to play and these changes will help speed up the delivery of projects where local communities want them.”