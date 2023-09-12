Ofgem requests information on RTS meter replacement plans

Ofgem has initiated a Request for Information (RFI) directed at energy suppliers who currently utilise Radio Teleswitch (RTS) meters.

These meters play a role in managing electricity tariffs and remotely controlling heating and hot water systems.

The legacy RTS service is scheduled to cease operation on 31st March 2024, unless extended.

Ofgem is urging energy suppliers across Britain to proactively identify and engage customers still reliant on RTS meters, encouraging them to transition to smart meter alternatives well in advance of the planned discontinuation date.