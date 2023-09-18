Smart meter mania sweeps UK: Record high installations

In August, 213,000 electricity smart meter installations were reported, reflecting a 9% increase from August 2022.

This figure surpassed the previous high for the year in March, which stood at 212,000 installations.

The growing trend of smart meter adoption is attributed to rising energy costs, as households use these devices to manage consumption and monitor bills.

To date, 1.576 million electricity smart meter installations have been completed in 2023, with East England, East Midlands and Southern England leading in installations.