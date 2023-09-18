Ireland gets 400MW solar power boost

Danish energy giant Orsted has announced a partnership with renewable energy developer Terra Solar to embark on a 400MW solar energy portfolio in Ireland.

This venture, set to be completed prior to 2030, is poised to be a game-changer, potentially supplying clean energy to more than 90,000 Irish households.

Orsted revealed that its total solar pipeline in Ireland has now surged beyond 600MW.

Orsted recently entered the British solar power market, investing in a project that can potentially power up to 200,000 homes.