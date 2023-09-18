UK homes balance the grid

Households across the UK are set to harness the power of domestic flexibility to balance the grid’s supply and demand in real time as part of a new trial.

The Power Responsive project has been launched by the Electricity System Operator (ESO) and allows households equipped with smart electric vehicle (EV) charging systems to play a vital role in the UK’s energy system by adjusting their charging schedules in response to instructions issued by the ESO.

This initiative, scheduled to run until April 2024, represents a significant move forward in the integration of small-scale assets into the Balancing Mechanism (BM), the ESO’s core tool for ensuring grid stability in Britain.

The trial’s primary objective is to ascertain whether these smaller assets can meet the stringent requirements necessary for participation in a variety of ESO markets.

Additionally, it seeks to evaluate the adaptability of existing processes and systems to accommodate these emerging energy resources effectively.