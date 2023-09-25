Used electric car prices plummet by a quarter

The average price of second-hand electric cars in the UK has fallen by 21.4% to £32,463 in the past year.

That’s according to figures from AutoTrader which suggest premium sector electric vehicles (EVs) reached their peak price of £51,704 in August last year but have since fallen by over £10,000 to £39,268.

This drop in prices is attributed to a decrease in consumer confidence.

Experts suggest that while used EVs are an essential part of the market, the transition to second-hand EVs for the majority of drivers may take longer due to the uncertainties surrounding the industry’s future.

Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the prohibition on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be extended by five years to 2035, giving families the opportunity to benefit from declining prices of zero emission vehicles.