UK councils face battle in making social housing energy efficient

A small proportion of UK councils, mostly those with small social housing stocks, have achieved full energy efficiency in their properties.

That’s according to a new report by the non-profit organisation Climate Emergency UK, which suggests out of 200 councils surveyed, only 18 managed a C or higher EPC rating in 90% of their properties.

The EPC system ranks efficiency from A to G.

The UK Government aims for all homes to reach C by 2035, while Scotland targets B by 2032.

According to the charity’s report, five councils with 100% efficiency ratings have smaller portfolios, while about 40 councils have less than half of their properties meet the C rating, including London’s Barking and Dagenham and Birmingham.

Mansfield performs the worst at just 2%.

The findings follow Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s recent decision to scale back energy efficiency measures for private rentals.

A recent study by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit suggested a financial strain on EPC band F homes – with the new price cap coming into force on 1st October, these households might witness a significant £685 increase in their bills compared to EPC band C residences, according to the report.