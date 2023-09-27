Durham University’s solar car takes on Australian challenge

Durham University’s solar-powered electric car is gearing up for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in the Australian outback.

More than 50 students devoted 100,000 hours to create this vehicle.

DUSC23 can reach speeds over 75 km/h (47mph) thanks to its solar energy capabilities.

The car is lightweight, around 170 kilogrammes, made from carbon fibre and Kevlar – it also features an in-wheel motor design that eliminates the need for a gearbox.

It will compete in the Challenger Class, where cars start with only 10% of their energy in battery packs, relying primarily on solar power.

This competition tests both solar technology and the innovation of Durham University’s students.

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge begins in Darwin on 22nd October and ends in Adelaide five days later, covering a challenging 3,000-kilometre course.