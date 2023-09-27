UK power cuts plague two-third of Brits

Almost 66% of UK residents have encountered power cuts in their local areas.

That’s according to a recent survey by UKPower, which suggests nearly 23% of Brits reported annual occurrences of such outages, with 10% indicating power cuts happening every six to ten months.

The survey, involving over 2,000 residents across the UK, revealed that the average power cut in the UK lasts approximately two and a half hours.

Interestingly, the most common time for these outages to occur was at 9:54am.

Analysing regional differences, the survey revealed that Glasgow experienced the longest average power cuts, lasting 3.1 hours, followed closely by London and Cardiff, both with outages lasting 2.9 hours.

Sheffield and Belfast had the shortest outages, averaging just 1.8 hours, according to the report.

Timing also played a notable role in the findings. The East of England and Greater London experienced power issues significantly earlier than the national average, at 8:40am and 8:35am, respectively.

In contrast, Belfast’s power problems occurred at 1:08pm, marking the latest occurrence among the cities examined.