SSE launches £15m fund to aid businesses with rising energy bills

Eligible recipients include those on fixed-term contracts from August to December 2022, registered charitable businesses and domestic-like premises on non-domestic contracts

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 28 September 2023
Image: S__S / Shutterstock

SSE has launched a £15 million support fund aimed at assisting businesses grappling with rising energy costs.

The fund is accessible to various business customers supplied by SSE Energy Solutions and is geared towards those on longer-term fixed contracts who signed up between August 1 and December 31, 2022.

The timing aligns with the period when wholesale energy prices soared to record highs during the latter half of 2022.

While some businesses continue to receive government bill support through the Energy Bills Discount Scheme, it is anticipated that the level of support offered to most businesses this winter will likely be lower than in the previous year.

Nikki Flanders, Managing Director of SSE’s customer businesses, explained: “Despite the fact that wholesale energy prices have fallen considerably from last year’s highs, they still remain double the historic norm, which we understand is challenging for many businesses.

“Combined with the existing support for our customers, this represents the most comprehensive package of financial assistance to help businesses with their energy bills anywhere in the GB non-domestic market.”

