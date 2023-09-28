UK targets 80% zero emission vehicles by 2030

The UK Government has unveiled its plans today, to require car manufacturers to produce an increasing percentage of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) annually.

This decision follows the Prime Minister’s announcement to extend the ban on new diesel and petrol cars from 2030 to 2035.

Under this mandate, 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans sold in Britain must be zero emission by 2030, with the ultimate goal of reaching 100% by 2035.

This mandate introduces minimum annual targets, beginning with a requirement for 22% of new cars sold in 2024 to be zero emission, in line with the initial proposal.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said: “The path to zero emission vehicles announced today makes sure the route to get there is proportionate, pragmatic and realistic for families.

“Our mandate provides certainty for manufacturers, benefits drivers by providing more options and helps grow the economy by creating skilled jobs.”