Call for social tariff grows stronger

As winter approaches and energy bills loom large, a coalition of more than 140 organisations and MPs has stepped forward to demand a government consultation on the establishment of a social tariff for energy.

The initiative, led by the National Energy Action (NEA) and including bodies such as Money Saving Expert, Citizens Advice, Fair by Design, Age UK, Scope and Energy Action Scotland, highlights the pressing need to address the growing concerns surrounding energy affordability.

Last winter witnessed energy prices soaring to unprecedented levels, and the outlook for this year is equally bleak, with bills expected to surge by 13% starting from 1st October.

A recent poll conducted by NEA has underscored the gravity of the situation, revealing that 34% of adults in the UK are deeply concerned about their ability to heat their homes during the upcoming winter without government assistance.

Typical energy bills are projected to soar to £1,923 from 1st October – this figure represents an increase of over 50% compared to pre-crisis levels.

The government had previously made a commitment to consult on consumer protections, including the establishment of a social tariff.

Martin Lewis, Founder of Money Saving Expert said: “A typical house now pays a once unthinkable, still unaffordable, £2,000 a year for energy – worse, this winter people won’t get the £400 support they did last.

“The energy market is broken – the limited competition there is hardly impacts what people pay. Even when there was competition, it failed many elderly or vulnerable people unable to take advantage of deals.”

Ben Lake, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fuel Poverty and Energy Efficiency, said: “The government cannot delay the introduction of a social tariff any longer. With energy debt soaring by 70% over the last three years, it’s vital that low-income and vulnerable households are protected.”

Adam Scorer, Chief Executive Officer at National Energy Action, said: “With a third of households expecting to struggle to heat their homes this winter, the cost of energy will remain simply unaffordable for millions. We have to face reality. Even without a price rise, which now looks likely in January, the crisis is deepening, and it demands a proper response from government now.”

Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice, said: “Without the introduction of more long-term targeted support, we’ll see the same crisis repeat every winter.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We recognise the cost of living challenges families are facing and spent £40 billion paying around half a typical household’s energy bill last winter.

“While energy prices are falling – our Energy Price Guarantee remains in place to protect people until April next year. We are also providing additional targeted support for the most vulnerable, with three million households expected to benefit from the £150 Warm Home Discount and millions of vulnerable households will receive up to £900 in further Cost of Living Payments.

“We continue to keep all options under review for those most in need.”