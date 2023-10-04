Water park makes waves with mega EV charging hub

Trafford’s Sale Water Park has unveiled Greater Manchester’s “largest” ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub, a £1 million project operated and maintained by the Be.EV charging network.

With 16 ultra-rapid charging stations, it can charge up to 380 EVs daily and is accessible 24/7 to Trafford residents and M60 commuters, witnessing a daily traffic flow of over 100,000 vehicles.

The hub features Kempower chargers that can charge an EV to 80% in 20 minutes, with intelligent energy distribution to optimise charging.

On 2nd October, Trafford Borough councillors, Be.EV personnel and the public gathered at the park to mark the hub’s official launch.

Richard Roe, Trafford Council Corporate Director of Place, said: “Sale Water Park is one of the borough’s most popular destinations so we’re delighted visitors will now be able to take advantage of these convenient rapid chargers.”