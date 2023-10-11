OVO offers 6,000 free EV miles

Energy supplier OVO has partnered with Select Car Leasing to provide electric vehicle (EV) drivers with 6,000 miles of complimentary EV charging.

The vehicle leasing broker has extended this offer to customers who choose to switch their home energy supply to OVO’s Charge Anytime electric vehicle add-on.

This enables customers to power their first 6,000 miles of EV driving at home, free of charge.

OVO’s Charge Anytime is a smart EV charging solution, offering a competitive rate of 10p per kWh, equivalent to just 3p per mile.

This rate is three times more cost-effective than the national average, currently at 26p per kWh.

Customers of Select Car Leasing will receive £200 in their energy accounts, equivalent to 6,000 miles of complimentary charging, upon the delivery of a qualifying EV.