UK boosts energy efficiency in public buildings with £230m

The UK government has announced £230 million in funding for public buildings, including schools, hospitals and leisure centres.

This funding, part of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, will support low-carbon heating and energy efficiency measures, with the goal of reducing energy consumption and cutting costs.

Starting on 10th October, public sector organisations can apply for a share of this government funding.

The funds will be used for various low carbon upgrades, such as heat pumps, solar panels, insulation, and energy efficient lighting.

Over the past three years, several organisations have significantly benefited from the scheme.

Examples include the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, Staffordshire County Council, and the Upper Norwood Library and the Waterloo Action community centre in the London Borough of Lambeth.