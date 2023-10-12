Exeter homes go green with loan support

Exeter City Council has introduced innovative financial options to incentivise homeowners to adopt renewable and low carbon technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps.

This initiative is the result of a collaboration with the social enterprise, Lendology.

The partnership with Lendology has enabled homeowners to undertake a range of home improvement measures, including the installation of solar panels, air source heat pumps, enhanced insulation and the replacement of outdated boilers.

One homeowner, Neil, based in the city centre, encountered the common issue of window condensation, which resulted in higher heating costs and discomfort during the winter.

Neil learned of potential solutions when he came across a Lendology leaflet included with his council tax bill.

To address the condensation problem, Neil acquired an energy efficiency loan from Lendology, describing the experience as straightforward and efficient, supported by the council.

Councillor Martin Pearce, Lead Councillor for Communities and Homeless Prevention, said: “Helping our residents to access finance to complete those much-needed home improvements, repairs and energy efficiency upgrades is so important.

“Enabling the people of Exeter to live in safe and efficient homes as well as helping to reduce carbon emissions are among some of the council’s top priorities.”