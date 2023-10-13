E.ON connects one millionth renewable energy plant

E.ON has connected the millionth renewable energy plant to its distribution system.

The one-millionth renewable energy plant is a wind turbine located in the town of Biesenthal in Brandenburg, Germany.

It is set to contribute 6.8MW of clean energy to E.ON subsidiary E.DIS’s grid.

The number of requests to connect to E.ON’s grid has surged – in 2022, these requests more than doubled compared to the previous year.

By 2030, this number could quadruple, with the potential to connect up to 900,000 new installations annually, the company said.

This aligns with Germany‘s climate policy goals and necessitates the connection of six million new renewable energy systems and distributed consumers by 2030.

This includes over 2.9 million PV systems, 1.9 million electric vehicle charging points, one million heat pumps and 2,000 new wind farms.

Achieving this would mean connecting 85 new installations every hour.