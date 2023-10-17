British Gas launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ smart tariff

British Gas and Dimplex have come together to unveil the British Gas Dimplex Quantum Tariff, a new electric storage heating tariff designed for use with the Dimplex Quantum Storage Heater.

Manufactured by Glen Dimplex Heating & Ventilation, the Dimplex Quantum Storage Heater represents an alternative to traditional storage heaters.

It functions as a heat reservoir, intended to facilitate the electrification of heating systems in buildings.

Developed by British Gas, the tariff has the potential to provide cost-effective rates compared to conventional Economy 7 tariffs.

This cost-efficiency is enabled by the Quantum heaters’ ability to allow British Gas to charge them during periods when electricity costs are at their lowest on the grid.

Furthermore, the service is provided with the assurance of 100% renewable electricity and prices are set at a fixed rate for a 12-month period.

Catherine O’Kelly, Managing Director of British Gas Energy said: “Our partnership with Glen Dimplex will allow customers to save on their energy bills, shift energy usage away from peak times, and help contribute to a greener grid.

“I’m pleased that our new British Gas Dimplex Quantum Tariff will join the PeakSave family, which is helping to create a more flexible and sustainable energy grid and supporting the UK on its decarbonisation journey.”