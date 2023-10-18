UK Government advisers urge 60GW grid storage boost by 2025

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has released its Second National Infrastructure Assessment, outlining a comprehensive strategy for the UK’s infrastructure development over the next 30 years.

The report, which advocates a range of measures to stimulate economic growth and meet climate objectives, suggests that with the right policy steps, achieving these goals is both feasible and cost-effective.

The recommendations encompass several key areas, including energy, transport and environmental resilience.

To decarbonise buildings at scale, the report endorses electrification as the primary option, aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower long term energy costs and align with the UK’s climate targets.

The government is urged to fully subsidise heat pump installations for a third of households based on income, with an additional £7,000 support for others transitioning to heat pumps or heat networks.

The NIC also advises the incorporation of low carbon, flexible technologies into the electricity system to ensure a reliable transition to renewable energy.

To bolster economic security, a new strategic energy reserve is proposed.

Public transport upgrades are recommended for England’s congested cities to stimulate economic growth, along with a comprehensive review of rail priorities for the North and the Midlands.

The NIC advocates urgent reforms to achieve a 65% recycling target by 2035 and phase out energy-from-waste plants lacking carbon capture facilities.

The report underscores the need for substantial public and private investment in infrastructure to achieve regional growth, climate obligations, resilience and environmental enhancement.

The commission estimates that government investment of around £30 billion per year until 2040 will be necessary.

Private sector investment should increase from £30-40 billion in the last decade to £40-50 billion in the 2030s and 2040s.

The NIC also suggests attracting this investment amid global competition will require a new approach, which includes policy stability, pro-investment regulation and an expedited planning system for major projects, particularly energy transmission schemes.