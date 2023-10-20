Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Ofgem considers review of independent DNOS’ regulations

Ofgem is considering a review of regulations for IDNOs due to concerns over their direct connections to the transmission network and potential cost issues

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 20 October 2023
Ofgem has revealed its intention to review the regulatory regime governing independent distribution network operators (IDNOs).

This decision comes in light of recent developments where some IDNOs have sought to connect directly to the transmission network, raising concerns about the fairness of shared network costs.

In an open letter to industry stakeholders, Ofgem announced its consideration of a comprehensive review of the benefits of competition from IDNOs in extra high voltage connections, including those directly linked to the transmission network.

Ofgem has invited input from various parties to gather views on these developments before initiating the review.

