Wiltshire’s solar farm offers local ownership opportunity

A new solar farm project is set to bring an innovative ownership opportunity to Wiltshire.

Eden Renewables has submitted a planning application for the proposed Red Barn solar farm, which will provide local residents with a chance to become stakeholders in the project.

This initiative, in partnership with Ripple Energy, offers up to 20% ownership through a cooperative established by Ripple Energy. Local residents will have priority access to purchase shares for as little as £25, resulting in potential savings of approximately 25% on their electricity bills.

The solar farm design was developed collaboratively with local residents, ensuring their input in the project.

Sarah Merrick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Ripple Energy, said: “People are concerned about their energy bills going up more as well as climate change and this is a really simple way for them to tackle both issues.”