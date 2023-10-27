UK Power Networks receives £6.2m for decarbonisation projects

UK Power Networks has secured funding for 13 innovative projects through Ofgem‘s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF), in collaboration with Innovate UK.

The funding, exceeding £6.2 million, will bolster efforts to decarbonise the UK’s heat and transport sectors.

These projects, which include initiatives like Project Guidelight and Project SHIELD, aim to address low adoption rates of time-of-use tariffs and digital technologies among low income and vulnerable households.

They also seek to make the installation of low carbon technologies more accessible and affordable for consumers in vulnerable circumstances.

The projects cover a range of areas, including hydrogen electrolyser hub development, decarbonisation of multi-occupancy buildings, exploring vehicle-to-grid capabilities in car parks and making low carbon heating affordable for vulnerable customers.

Ian Cameron, Director of Customer Service and Innovation at UK Power Networks, said: “This is an enormous show of support from our regulator. The SIF is an incredible opportunity for networks to scale up their decarbonisation efforts, and we firmly support the continued investment in innovation and the benefits it brings to our communities.

“We, alongside innovative minds from across our industry, are focused on unlocking greater value, helping our customers to lower their energy bills and accelerate the UK’s low carbon transition.”