Storm Ciaran leaves power outages in its wake

Storm Ciaran, characterised by strong winds and heavy rainfall, swept across various regions of the UK, resulting in multiple issues.

The southern coast and the Channel Islands faced particularly severe conditions, including gusts of up to 100mph and heavy rain.

The storm led to extensive power outages, affecting nearly 150,000 homes.

As of 4pm on the day of the storm, around 11,300 properties reportedly remained without electricity.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) reported that 135,700 households had been successfully reconnected, as utility teams worked diligently to restore power while prioritising safety and efficiency.

An ENA spokesperson said: “By working together in very challenging conditions, so far today network operators have reconnected 92% of customers affected by storm-related power cuts.

“While difficult conditions remain, with violent winds forecast until the end of the day, teams from across the country are working together to continue to reconnect customers where it is safe to do so.”