Scientists transform CO2 into sustainable fuel

The process is designed to contribute to initiatives aimed at decreasing industrial emissions

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 6 November 2023
Scientists at the University of Waterloo in Canada have made progress in converting carbon dioxide into sustainable fuels.

This achievement is seen as a significant step in the decarbonisation of industrial emissions.

The process, which utilises an efficient catalyst, demonstrates a 94% conversion efficiency, making it economically viable.

The catalyst, a copper-silver single-atom alloy, effectively transforms carbon dioxide into hydrocarbon by-products, including ethanol and ethylene, which can be used in various applications.

The researchers are now focused on enhancing the long term stability of the system and are considering the creation of a spin-off company to commercialise their technology, with early investor interest and a pending US patent.

