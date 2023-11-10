National Grid boss urges quick reforms for renewable connectivity

The head of National Grid has urged for reforms to address lengthy delays in connecting wind and solar farms to the grid in the UK.

Some projects are experiencing delays of up to 14 years before they can contribute to the nation’s renewable energy goals.

John Pettigrew emphasised the need for changes to the current system, stating that it allows non-developed and financially unsupported projects to take precedence over genuine and viable wind farms.

The Chief Executive of National Grid highlighted that the existing “first come first served” connection process lacks barriers, enabling any project to join the queue, hindering the progress of legitimate and impactful renewable energy initiatives.

Mr Pettigrew told the PA news agency: “There’s no barriers to entry, and anybody can get in the queue. Quite often, what we’ve seen is you get these projects that are not being developed, they don’t have financing, and they get in the way of the projects that truly are the real ones.”