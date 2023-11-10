Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

MPs to quiz energy leaders on boosting net zero project connectivity

The Environmental Audit Committee’s session will explore planning constraints and the role of localised power generation, particularly through community energy projects

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 10 November 2023
Image: Brian Clifford / Shutterstock

In its second evidence session on preparing the electricity grid for net zero, the Environmental Audit Committee will discuss challenges with industry leaders.

The session will focus on barriers to expanding grid infrastructure, assessing current resilience, and planning for future adaptability.

It will also examine planning constraints and the role of localised power generation, including community energy projects.

Ofgem and the National Grid Electricity System Operator will also be part of the discussion.

