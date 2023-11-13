Environment Secretary resigns in Cabinet reshuffle

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has announced her resignation, citing the right time to step back from government amid Prime Minister Rishi Sunak‘s ministerial reshuffle.

Coffey has held various ministerial positions, including health minister and work and pensions minister, and served as Deputy Prime Minister under Rishi Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss.

In her letter, Ms Coffey said: “It has been a privilege to serve in your Cabinet. Having been a minister since July 2014 and having served all five Conservative Prime Ministers, I consider it is now the right time to step back from government.”

Steve Barclay has been appointed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.