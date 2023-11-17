New York rushes offshore wind round 4 to save capacity

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled an expedited tender for offshore wind and land-based renewable energy projects, following the state’s refusal to renegotiate 4GW of contracted capacity at higher prices.

The move is part of New York’s ten-point action plan to strengthen its renewable industry.

Requests for proposals are set to be released on 30th November, with bids due in January 2024.

The initiative aligns with the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals, targeting 70% of electricity from renewables by 2030 and 9GW of offshore wind by 2035.

Governor Hochul said. “We remain committed to powering our state with affordable, zero emission and reliable electricity.

“The release of this expedited and competitive solicitation process demonstrates our commitment to ensuring New York remains the place for the renewable energy industry to do business.”