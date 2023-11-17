Council considers rent hikes for green upgrades

The City of Edinburgh Council is calling on tenants to provide feedback on proposed rent increases as part of efforts to address housing challenges in the wake of a declared Housing Emergency.

With one month left for the consultation, tenants are encouraged to share their views on potential rent rates for the coming year and how the funds could be invested to enhance housing.

A recent budget strategy report revealed a funding gap between the resources needed to improve housing and the available budget, mainly sourced from tenant rents and government grants.

The council considers raising rent levels to meet statutory energy efficiency standards, construct new affordable homes for the homeless and enhance landlord services.

Councillor Jane Meagher, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said: “We recognise that this year will be particularly challenging for all residents with rising inflation, spiralling prices, and the wider cost of living crisis.

“These price hikes are affecting us too and we’re seeing the cost of running our housing services increase, at a time when we desperately need to invest in new and better homes and tackle rising homelessness.

“That’s why we have declared a Housing Emergency, so we can work with partners to help everyone who needs a safe place to call home.”