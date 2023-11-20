‘Minimal borrowing costs for oil and gas despite environmental concerns’

Oil and gas companies are experiencing minimal additional borrowing costs compared to their less polluting businesses.

That’s according to analysis from S&P Global Ratings, seen by the Financial Times, which suggests borrowing costs for oil and gas firms in the US and Europe have closely mirrored those of other debt issuers since 2010, barring significant declines in commodity prices.

The study suggests that environmental concerns are not significantly influencing the funding landscape for oil and gas companies, as stated by analysts from the rating agency.