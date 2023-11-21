“Nearly 25% of new UK oil and gas sites in protected marine areas”

More than 25% of the offshore oil and gas sites granted licenses by the UK government in the past month are allegedly located within marine protected areas (MPAs).

That’s according to a recent analysis conducted by Greenpeace‘s investigative unit, Unearthed.

The finding has sparked concerns about the potential impact on the unique habitats and species in these designated conservation zones.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) awarded licences for the development or exploration of oil and gas resources in 64 offshore sites, with 17 of these blocks (27%) intersecting with MPAs, according to Greenpeace.

“Notably affected” is the North-east Faroe-Shetland channel, known for its significance as a migration route for marine mammals and as a habitat for fragile deep-sea sponges and cold-water corals, according to the report.

Philip Evans, a Climate Campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said: “The oil and gas licensing decision, made in the teeth of an intensifying climate and nature crisis and international condemnation, shows how little their paper promises of environmental protection are worth when they come into conflict with oil company profits.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We have a comprehensive legal framework of stringent environmental protection measures for all offshore oil and gas activities.

“Prior to any licences being awarded, OPRED carries out a screening exercise to determine whether any activity is likely to have a significant effect on a relevant site.”

A NSTA spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Vulnerable and protected habitats and species are considered throughout the licensing and permitting process and licences are only awarded when the NSTA has received permission from OPRED that their environmental assessment requirements are met.”