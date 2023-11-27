SSEN inks £1bn deals for network upgrades

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has entered into contracts totalling over £1 billion with three UK-based companies, Keltbray Energy Ltd, OCU Services Ltd and The Clancy Group.

The agreements align with SSEN’s commitment to upgrade the electricity network in central southern England, covering regions from Berkshire and West London to Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

This collaboration, representing approximately 25% of SSEN’s overall RIIO-ED2 business plan investment, facilitates efficient planning for network upgrades, connections and asset replacements.

The partnerships aim to support SSEN’s RIIO-ED2 commitments and contribute to SSE Group’s Net Zero Acceleration Programme Plus targets.

Andy Huthwaite, SSEN Distribution’s Director of Large Capital Delivery, said: “The signing of these agreements after a fair and competitive tendering process has been the culmination of a huge amount of work and is a significant step in the delivery of our Capital Investment programme, which will see increased resilience and flexibility in our network that will benefit our 3.1 million customers in the south of England.”