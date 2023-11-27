Local authority teams up with Uber to double public EV charging

Brent Council, in partnership with Zest and Uber, has unveiled plans to double the number of on-street electric vehicle (EV) charging bays in the borough.

The initiative will see the installation of 160 new charging points across 80 locations, with the first operational unit already open.

The scheme addresses the challenge of EV accessibility for residents lacking private driveways or home-based charging options.

Zest and Uber are jointly funding the project, with Zest taking responsibility for the long term operation and maintenance of the charging infrastructure.

Councillor Krupa Sheth, Cabinet Member, for Environment, Infrastructure, and Climate Action, at Brent Council, said: “In order to reach our target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, we have to make it as easy as possible for residents to pick transport that is good for the environment – this does just that.

“We are currently fourth in London by the number of charging points and after this project we will have almost 1,000 electric charging points across Brent.”

Andrew Brem, General Manager of Uber UK, said: “Getting the first chargers in the ground is a huge milestone with drivers often telling me that being able to access reliable charging near their homes is critical to their decision to switch to an EV.”