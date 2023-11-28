US solar emerges as leading source of electricity

Solar energy has become the driving force behind the expansion of electricity generation in the US.

That’s according to recent data from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Analysis suggests solar not only claims the title of the fastest-growing source of electricity but also dominates as the largest contributor to new generating capacity.

FERC’s “Energy Infrastructure Update” report reveals that solar accounted for 42.4% of new domestic generating capacity, outperforming natural gas and nuclear power.

The EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report further emphasises solar’s ascent, with a 14.3% growth in electrical generation, surpassing hydropower and contributing to a combined 15.5% share with wind.