New York secures $24m federal grant to strengthen power grid

New York has successfully secured a federal grant of almost $24 million from the US Department of Energy.

This funding is earmarked to modernise the state’s electric grid, aiming to mitigate the impacts of extreme weather and natural disasters while guaranteeing access to affordable and clean electricity for New Yorkers.

The grant, administered over a two-year period by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), aligns with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s ambitious goals of achieving 100% zero emission electricity by 2040.

NYSERDA plans to initiate a competitive selection process in early 2024 for projects focusing on storm hardening, predictive analytics, climate justice, energy affordability and job creation.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said: “Winter is coming for New York State, and New Yorkers know all too well how powerful storms can knock out electricity and put communities at risk.”