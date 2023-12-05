UK funds high-res methane data for UN initiative

The UK, through the Space Agency, is helping GHGSat supply detailed greenhouse gas data to the UN’s Methane Emissions Observatory.

GHGSat’s satellites, funded by the UK, will make 300 observations at locations chosen by the Observatory.

Launched in 2021, the initiative combines satellite and ground-based data to better monitor methane emissions.

Lucy Edge, Satellite Applications Catapult COO said: “Satellites are playing a vital role in helping us understand methane emissions, identifying sources of pollution, and reducing releases of this potent greenhouse gas.”

Stephane Germain, Chief Executive Officer at GHGSat, said: “No one doubts time is against us if we are to limit global warming to 2°C or less. To act effectively, we need better data.”