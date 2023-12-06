In the heart of Manchester, the renowned Etihad Stadium is set to become the epicentre of energy discussions as the Energy Live Consultancy Conference (ELCC) 2023 kicks off today.

Starting at 10:00 am, ELCC 2023 promises a day filled with enlightening sessions, dynamic discussions and a unique platform for industry players.

ELCC 2023 boasts a compelling lineup of content sessions that will delve into crucial issues shaping the energy landscape.

From energy market trends and flexibility to customer service, data analytics, smart metering, waste management and energy switching – the agenda is as diverse as it is comprehensive.

Attendees can expect a deep dive into the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the energy sector today.

Sumit Bose, Editor of Energy Live News, said: “As we kick off ELCC 2023 in the vibrant setting of Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, I’m excited for a day where industry minds converge, fostering meaningful discussions and insights.

“This conference is more than an event; it’s a collective journey toward shaping the future of energy.”