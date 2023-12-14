Ofwat’s new rules to protect vulnerable water customers

Ofwat has introduced new guidelines today aimed at improving services for customers who require additional support due to illness, disability or mental health challenges.

Under these guidelines, water companies are expected to provide a higher standard of service and support for vulnerable customers, develop inclusive services, identify and document customers in need of extra assistance and establish and execute vulnerability strategies.

In early 2024, Ofwat intends to implement a customer-focused licence condition to encourage exemplary customer service

Compliance with these new guidelines will be taken into consideration when evaluating companies against the upcoming licence condition.

Lynn Parker, Senior Director for Casework, Customers, and Enforcement at Ofwat, said: “With customer bills likely to rise, it is vital that companies redouble their efforts to improve the service they offer, especially to those who are most vulnerable.

“This new guidance makes clear the level of support we expect all companies to provide to customers who may need extra help for whatever reason. If they do not do so, we will take action and hold them to account.”

Ofwat recently released a ‘Cost of Living Report,’ indicating that 50% of bill payers faced challenges with household bills, rising to 65% for those with long term illnesses or disabilities.