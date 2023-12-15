Hinkley’s giant dome lands

Hinkley Point C reached a milestone by placing a 47-metre-wide dome on the first reactor building.

Weighing 245 tonnes, the precise placement closed the building’s roof, expediting the next construction phase.

The lift, carried out in optimal weather conditions, concluded with the dome atop the 44-metre-high reactor building.

The dome, made of 38 prefabricated steel panels, is a part of the inner containment structure.

This accomplishment sets the stage for the installation of the first nuclear reactor next year, providing zero carbon electricity for six million homes.