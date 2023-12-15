Ofgem’s £16 price cap change slammed by campaigners

The recent proposal by Ofgem to introduce a one-off price cap adjustment of £16 has drawn criticism from campaigners, including the End Fuel Poverty Coalition.

The suggested adjustment comes in response to the highest-ever recorded energy debt, which has reached almost £3 billion, reflecting a combination of sustained high wholesale energy prices and broader cost of living pressures leading to unpaid energy bills.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition which is part of the Warm This Winter campaign, commented: “This outrageous tax on energy consumers is simply not fair.

“Energy suppliers have posted billions in profits already this year while millions of people struggle in cold damp homes. The record levels of energy debt are due to Britain’s broken energy system, not the fault of the hard-pressed public.

“We have called for the government to introduce a help to repay scheme for homes in energy debt. But ministers have refused to listen and now customers will pay the price of their inaction.”