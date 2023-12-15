UK-Belgium gas networks sign landmark agreement

The British and Belgian gas transmission networks, National Gas and Fluxys Belgium, have entered into a cross-border collaboration agreement.

The agreement focuses on decarbonising gas infrastructure, carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS), and leveraging North Sea energy resources.

Marking 25 years of the gas Interconnector between the UK and Belgium, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the UK embassy in Brussels, attended by UK Energy Minister Andrew Bowie and Belgian Minister for Energy Tinne Van der Straeten.

The agreement builds upon the Ostend declaration and aims to explore a hydrogen link between infrastructures, supporting large scale hydrogen transport, carbon capture and utilisation and carbon capture and storage.

Jon Butterworth, Chief Executive Officer of National Gas, said: “For the critical British businesses that we serve, this agreement with Fluxys will help to secure their future and fuel growth and innovation.

“We have all the components of a world-leading hydrogen industry, and through Project Union we have the capability to connect hydrogen production and storage with end users through a hydrogen network of up to 2,000 kilometres – equivalent to 25% of Britain’s current methane transmission network.”