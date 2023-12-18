UKAEA invests £7.4m in lithium fusion tech

The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has granted £7.4 million in contracts to five organisations under its ‘Fusion Industry Programme’ for the development of lithium technologies in fusion energy.

The contracts, ranging from £700,000 to £1.5 million, aim to facilitate the organisations in advancing prototypes of lithium technology, as part of the programme launched in early 2023.

The programme challenged participants to develop and assess prototypes of lithium technology.

Tim Bestwick, UKAEA’s Chief Development Officer, said: “The organisations that have been awarded these contracts have successfully demonstrated their lithium technology concepts and will now develop them to the ‘proof of concept’ stage.”