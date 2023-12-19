SSEN launches net zero training tool for councils

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has initiated training for the first group of five local authorities on its local energy net zero accelerator (LENZA) tool.

Developed in collaboration with Advanced Infrastructure Technology Ltd., LENZA aims to assist councils in developing effective local area energy plans.

The tool, launched in October, provides real time network capacity and constraint predictions, aiding councils in strategic decisions for placing energy assets and implementing low carbon programmes.

SSEN has invited other local authorities to express interest in LENZA, with monthly onboarding sessions planned throughout 2024.