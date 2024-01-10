Chancellor “bitterly disappointed” as court backs gas drilling in Surrey

The Court of Appeal has upheld the decision to proceed with a gas drilling project in the South West Surrey constituency.

The Dunsfold site, subject to a legal battle and facing opposition from the local Conservative council, has been granted permission for exploration.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt expressed his disappointment with the court’s ruling.

Mr Hunt said: “I am bitterly disappointed to learn that the Court of Appeal has today refused permission for any further appeal against the UKOG planning consent for the Loxley gas well outside Dunsfold.

“I stand ready to provide my assistance and support to local communities in any way possible going forwards.”